Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Increases By 200.6%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 200.6% from the January 31st total of 648,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Castellum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castellum by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Castellum by 2,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Castellum in the fourth quarter worth $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

CTM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,805,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Castellum has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -12.75.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

