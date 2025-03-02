Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 21,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,417. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.