Promising Financial Stocks To Research – March 2nd

Visa, Berkshire Hathaway, and Salesforce are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies that operate in the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and related institutions. These stocks represent an ownership stake in these entities, and their value is influenced by economic conditions, interest rates, and regulatory environments that impact the overall financial industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

NYSE:V traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.33. 15,853,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.03 and a 200 day moving average of $305.66. Visa has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $674.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.22. 6,846,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.15 and a 200 day moving average of $463.04. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.63. 10,860,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,226. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.11 and a 200 day moving average of $307.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Featured Stories