Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Expands By 208.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 26,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 million, a PE ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

