Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Expands By 208.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 26,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 million, a PE ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 1.28.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
