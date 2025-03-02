PCG Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

