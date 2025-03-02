Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,766 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

