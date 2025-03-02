PCG Asset Management LLC Invests $663,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,546,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,028,000 after buying an additional 2,806,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,887,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,703,000 after buying an additional 1,671,610 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,261,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,341,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,211 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

