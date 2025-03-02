Velas 1-Day Volume Reaches $318,168.06 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $14.76 million and $318,168.06 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00026271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,689,786,736 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

