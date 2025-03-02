Kusama Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.06 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Kusama has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $327.71 million and $13.06 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $20.26 or 0.00022524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,467.70 or 0.98371597 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,411.00 or 0.96084644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 16,178,472 coins and its circulating supply is 16,178,492 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Kusama has a current supply of 16,176,411.67449161. The last known price of Kusama is 19.07713266 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $10,338,604.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kusama.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

