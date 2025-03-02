Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

IVW stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

