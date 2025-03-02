John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,230 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

