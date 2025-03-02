Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 118 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $3,084,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 95,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. Finally, Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

