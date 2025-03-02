SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.