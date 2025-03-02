iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,200 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the January 31st total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,961. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
