Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Expands By 200.0%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGBIP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. 3,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.