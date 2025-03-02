FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.