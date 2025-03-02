UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115,849 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $569,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Onefund LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %

UNH stock opened at $474.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

