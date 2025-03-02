Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 58,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $118.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

