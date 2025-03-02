Fusionist (ACE) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Fusionist token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $50.45 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86,827.86 or 0.98779425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,483.95 or 0.97250527 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,536,572 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 52,536,572 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.91639004 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $7,264,713.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

