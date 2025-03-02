Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,652,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.