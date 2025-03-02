Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $129,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after buying an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after buying an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after buying an additional 1,152,445 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

