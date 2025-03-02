IFG Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.19 and its 200-day moving average is $242.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.