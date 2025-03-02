IFG Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.19 and its 200-day moving average is $242.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
