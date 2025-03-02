O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,373.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,210.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,378.76. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

