Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 644 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

