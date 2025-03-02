Non-Playable Coin Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $70.55 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001086 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86,827.86 or 0.98779425 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,483.95 or 0.97250527 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Non-Playable Coin Profile
Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.
Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
