Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $57,925.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00005242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.