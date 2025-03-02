CoinLoan Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $641,576.13 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $641,576.13 and approximately $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86,827.86 or 0.98779425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,483.95 or 0.97250527 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.