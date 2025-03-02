Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. 28,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,924. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Cuts Dividend

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

