Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Declines By 38.8%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Montage Gold Trading Down 3.0 %
Montage Gold stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,156. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.
