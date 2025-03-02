Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Declines By 38.8%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Montage Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

Montage Gold stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,156. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

