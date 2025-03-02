iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Short Interest Update

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iCoreConnect Stock Down 34.4 %

Shares of ICCT stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $0.78. 995,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.87. iCoreConnect has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Get iCoreConnect alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCoreConnect

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iCoreConnect stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 2.05% of iCoreConnect at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iCoreConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoreConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.