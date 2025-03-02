Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 73,408 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $86,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.28. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

