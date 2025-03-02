Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.