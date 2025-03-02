Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.49 and its 200 day moving average is $197.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

