West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $116.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.