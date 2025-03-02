Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.