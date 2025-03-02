enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Up 206.2% in February

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 206.2% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENGN. Citizens Jmp upgraded enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, enGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Get enGene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on enGene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

enGene Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in enGene by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 31,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.87. enGene has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of -0.65.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.