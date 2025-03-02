Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 6.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.65.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $480.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.