Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 6.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.65.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company stock opened at $480.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a Dividend King?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.