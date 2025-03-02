Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Increases By 140.0%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TACT

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 8,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.