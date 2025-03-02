Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,759,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,814,000 after purchasing an additional 85,770 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,814,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,574,000 after buying an additional 334,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $397.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

