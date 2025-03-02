SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DYTA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 16,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,558. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $2.9967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

