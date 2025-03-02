2,461 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 87,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

