BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.