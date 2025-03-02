BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
