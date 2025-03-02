Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Integrated Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,980 shares trading hands.

Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

About Integrated Diagnostics

IDH is a leading diagnostics services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering a broad range of clinical pathology and

radiology tests to patients in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia. The Group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg

Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Echo-Lab (Nigeria), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan),

and Biolab KSA (Saudi Arabia).

