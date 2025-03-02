BlazeStake Staked SOL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $179.16 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $191.31 or 0.00216567 BTC on major exchanges. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market cap of $179.16 million and $1.46 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86,640.20 or 0.98078245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,090.67 or 0.96324147 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BlazeStake Staked SOL

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 936,512 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 937,420.89078754. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 171.07434841 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $916,101.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeStake Staked SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

