The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,800 shares, an increase of 188.3% from the January 31st total of 324,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. 301,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,819. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Oncology Institute by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Oncology Institute by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109,769 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncology Institute by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC grew its position in Oncology Institute by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 412,578 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

