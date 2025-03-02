International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,149 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

IBM stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

