Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

