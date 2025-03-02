MMA Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

