Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

TENX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 6,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,092. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

