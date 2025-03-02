Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.5 %

ADM stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Get Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.